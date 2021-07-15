US offers US$10 million for tips on foreign hackers

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday (Jul 15) offered up to US$10 million for information that can identify or locate malicious cyber actors working at the behest of a foreign government to target critical US infrastructure.

The US State Department said in a statement that "certain malicious cyber operations targeting US critical infrastructure may violate the CFAA (Computer Fraud and Abuse Act)" and that it has "set up a Dark Web (Tor-based) tips-reporting channel to protect the safety and security of potential sources."



