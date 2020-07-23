US oil major ConocoPhillips buys Canadian land from Kelt in US$375 million deal

U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy land from Kelt Exploration Ltd in Canada's Montney shale oil play, in a US$375 million deal.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy land from Kelt Exploration Ltd in Canada's Montney shale oil play, in a US$375 million deal.

The 140,000 acres in British Columbia are directly adjacent to ConocoPhillips' own Montney lands, the company said. The oil resource amounts to 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deal allows ConocoPhillips to extend its existing position at an attractive cost, Chief Operating Officer Matt Fox said.

It comes three years after Houston-based ConocoPhillips sold much of its Canadian assets to Cenovus Energy , part of a multi-year withdrawal of foreign producers from Canada. In April, ConocoPhillips reduced production at its Surmont Canadian site by 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Kelt said in a statement that the sale would strengthen its finances during an uncertain economic time, while leaving it a large inventory of future drilling sites.

The deal is expected to close Aug. 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Leslie Adler)