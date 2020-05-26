US passenger railroad Amtrak says it needs new US$1.5 billion bailout

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak told Congress in a letter made public Tuesday it needs another US$1.475 billion bailout or it will be forced to make sweeping service cuts and likely suspend some routes.

Amtrak, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, in April received US$1 billion in emergency funding for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak. Amtrak said it will reduce its operating costs by approximately US$500 million including restructuring its workforce and controlling discretionary expenses.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)