US politician Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board

Boeing Co said on Thursday Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has resigned from its board, opposing the company's move to seek financial support from the federal government amid the 737 MAX and the coronavirus crisis.

Nikki Haley former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is introduced at the Boeing Co annual shar
FILE PHOTO: Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is introduced at the Boeing Co annual shareholder meeting in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 29, 2019. Jim Young/Pool via REUTERS

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

