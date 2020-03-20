US politician Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board

Boeing Co said on Thursday Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has resigned from its board, opposing the company's move to seek financial support from the federal government amid the 737 MAX and the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

