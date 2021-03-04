US Postal Service will offer early retirements, consolidate postal districts

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Postal Service said on Wednesday it is offering early retirement to non-union employees as it consolidates postal districts as part of an effort to stem billions in red ink.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement the existing 67 Postal Service Districts will be consolidated to 50 Districts and will centralize marketing and retail functions.

The Postal Service said the voluntary early retirement offers are going to non-bargaining employees at headquarters and district offices.

