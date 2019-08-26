US president says China wants to negotiate over trade war

US President Donald Trump reacts during a bilateral meeting in Biarritz, south-west France, Aug 26, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicholas Kamm)
BIARRITZ, France: President Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 26) China had contacted US trade officials overnight to say they wanted to return to the negotiating table, welcoming the news as a very positive development for the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of major industrialised nations, Trump hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping as a great leader and said he welcomed his desire for a deal and for calm.

An increasingly bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies sharply escalated on Friday, with both sides leveling more tariffs on each other's exports.

