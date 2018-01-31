US private sector opens year with big jump in hiring

WASHINGTON: Private US employment saw another big jump in January, though slower than December, as a large gain in services hiring offset a slower rise in other sectors, payroll firm ADP reported on Wednesday (Jan 31).

Hiring in the services sector, long a major driver of the US economy, saw its biggest increase since November 2016, according to the report, which is closely watched for hints of what is to come in the key government jobs report due out on Friday.

Total private non-farm employment increased by 234,000 in the first month of the year, slower than the 242,000 in December, but far outpacing the consensus forecast for an increase of 190,000.

The total reflected 212,000 new hires in the services sector and 22,000 in the goods-producing sector which includes manufacturing and construction.

"The job market juggernaut marches on," Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said.

"Given the strong January job gain, 2018 is on track to be the eighth consecutive year in which the economy creates over two million jobs," Zandi said in a statement.

"If it falls short, it is likely because businesses can't find workers to fill all the open job positions."

In fact, as the Federal Reserve prepares to conclude its first monetary policy meeting of 2018 later on Wednesday, the scarcity of workers is a growing concern since it could drive faster wage increases that in turn could finally ignite inflation.

The Fed is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold, but if central bankers become more concerned about the threat of inflation they could raise rates faster this year than the three increases expected.

The manufacturing sector added 12,000 workers this month, slightly less than in December but far weaker than January 2017 when the industries hired 30,000, the ADP data showed.

The picture was similar in construction - a sector particularly hard hit by the shortage of workers - which added just 9,000 employees, compared to 30,000 in December and 49,000 in January 2017.

Within services, there were strong gains in trade and transportation, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.

The consensus forecast for the Labour Department's non-farm payrolls report is for an increase of 180,000 in January, after the disappointing 148,000 in the previous month, and a gain of 175,000 expected for private employment.

The ADP report covers 411,000 firms and 24 million workers and is used as a signal of the overall labour market, even while it does not always track the official jobs report faithfully, since the two reports use different data.

