US probes touchscreen failures in Tesla Model S cars

WASHINGTON: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday (Jun 24) it had opened an investigation into 63,000 Tesla Model S cars after reports of media control unit failures that led to loss of the use of a touchscreen.

The auto safety agency said the probe, known as a preliminary evaluation, covers 2012-2015 model year vehicles and comes after it received 11 complaints alleging failures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The complaints said the media control unit failures allegedly fails prematurely due to memory wear-out.

NHTSA said Tesla used the same unit in 159,000 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles built by Tesla through early-2018.

The agency said a complete unit failure results in loss of audible and visual touchscreen features, such as infotainment, navigation, and web browsing and loss of rear camera image display when in reverse gear.

