US producer prices barely rise as services remain subdued

WASHINGTON: U.S. producer prices edged up in December as a rise in the cost of goods was offset by weakness in services, the latest indication of tame inflation pressures that could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged this year.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its producer price index for final demand ticked up 0.1per cent last month after being unchanged in November. In the 12 months through December, the PPI increased 1.3per cent after gaining 1.1per cent in November.

For all of 2019, the PPI rose 1.3per cent. That was the smallest gain since 2015 and followed a 2.6per cent increase in 2018.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.2per cent in December and advancing 1.3per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices also nudged up 0.1per cent in December after being unchanged in November. The so-called core PPI rose 1.5per cent in the 12 months through December after gaining 1.3per cent in November. Core PPI increased 1.5per cent in 2019, also the smallest advance since 2015, after rising 2.8per cent in 2018.

U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as investors awaited the signing on Wednesday of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, a first step toward diffusing an 18-month trade war.

TAME INFLATION

The producer inflation data followed a report on Tuesday showing a small rise in consumer prices in December. The Fed, which has a 2per cent annual inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy.

The core PCE price index rose 1.6per cent on a year-on-year basis in November, and undershot the Fed's target in the first 11 months of 2019. December PCE price data will be published later this month.

The U.S. central bank last month left interest rates steady and signaled monetary policy could remain on hold at least through this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019.

Inflation could remain tame, with the government reporting last Friday that the annual increase in wage growth retreated to below 3.0per cent in December even as the unemployment rate held at a near 50-year low of 3.5per cent and a broader measure of labor market slack dropped to a record 6.7per cent.

In December, wholesale energy prices jumped 1.5per cent after increasing 0.6per cent in November. They were boosted by a 3.7per cent acceleration in gasoline prices, which followed a 2.3per cent rise in November.

Goods prices rose 0.3per cent last month, matching November's rise. Gasoline accounted for more than 60per cent of the increase in goods prices last month. Wholesale food prices fell 0.2per cent after surging 1.1per cent in November. Core goods prices ticked up 0.1per cent last month. They increased 0.2per cent in November.

The cost of services was unchanged in December after dropping 0.3per cent in November, which was the biggest decline since February 2017.

Prices for healthcare services fell 0.1per cent in December after slipping 0.2per cent in the prior month. The weakness in wholesale healthcare costs is in stark contrast with strong readings in December's consumer inflation report.

Portfolio management fees jumped 1.9per cent after rebounding 1.2per cent in November. Those healthcare and portfolio management costs feed into the core PCE price index.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)