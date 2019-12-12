US producer prices flat; jobless claims at more than two-year high

WASHINGTON: U.S. producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in November as increases in food and gasoline prices were offset by declining costs for services, pointing to muted inflation despite a recent uptick in consumer prices.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to more than a two-year high last week. The jump in jobless claims, however, likely does not signal a pickup in layoffs as the data tends to be volatile in the period following the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The reports were released a day after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady. The U.S. central bank indicated on Wednesday that borrowing costs were likely to remain unchanged at least through next year amid expectations the economy would continue to grow modestly and the unemployment rate remain low.

The Labor Department said the flat reading in its producer price index for final demand last month followed a 0.4per cent rebound in October. The PPI gained 1.1per cent in the 12 months through November, matching October's rise, which was the smallest increase since October 2016.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2per cent in November and accelerate 1.2per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices were also unchanged last month after edging up 0.1per cent in October. The so-called core PPI increased 1.3per cent in the 12 months through November, the smallest gain since September 2016, after advancing 1.5per cent in October.

U.S. stock index futures extended losses after the release of the data. Prices of U.S. Treasuries were trading mixed while the dollar was slightly higher against a basket of currencies.

The PPI data followed a report on Wednesday showing solid gains in consumer prices in November. The Fed, which has a 2per cent annual inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy.

The core PCE price index rose 1.6per cent on a year-on-year basis in October and has fallen short of its target this year. November PCE price data will be published next week.

JOBLESS CLAIMS SURGE

In another report on Thursday, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits surged 49,000 to a seasonally adjusted 252,000 for the week ended Dec. 7, the highest reading since September 2017. The increase was the largest since August 2017.

Claims dropped to 203,000 in the prior week, which was a seven-month low. The decline likely reflected a late Thanksgiving Day this year compared to 2018, which could have thrown off the model used by the government to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Economists had forecast claims would increase to 213,000 in the latest week. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 6,250 to 224,000 last week.

The underlying trend in claims remains consistent with a strong labor market. The government reported last Friday that the economy added a robust 266,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell back to 3.5per cent, its lowest level in nearly half a century. Other data on housing, trade and manufacturing have also been relatively upbeat and suggested the economy was growing at a moderate speed rather than stalling.

In November, wholesale energy prices increased 0.6per cent after rebounding 2.8per cent in October. They were supported by a 2.3per cent rise in gasoline prices, which followed a 7.3per cent surge in October.

Goods prices rose 0.3per cent last month, slowing from October's 0.7per cent gain in October. Wholesale food prices increased 1.1per cent last month after vaulting 1.3per cent in October. Core goods prices increased 0.2per cent last month. They were unchanged in October.

The cost of services dropped 0.3per cent last month, the biggest drop since February 2017, reversing October's 0.3per cent gain. Trade services, which measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers, dropped 0.6per cent, accounting for over two-thirds of the drop in prices for services last month.

The cost of healthcare services fell 0.2per cent in November after accelerating 0.8per cent in the prior month. The cost of hospital outpatient care dropped 1.1per cent last month after vaulting 1.5per cent in October. Inpatient care prices were unchanged. Those healthcare costs feed into the core PCE price index.

Portfolio management fees, which also go into the calculation of the core PCE price index, rebounded 1.2per cent after falling 0.9per cent in October.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)