US producer prices increase; underlying inflation moderate

WASHINGTON: U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5per cent last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That followed a 1.3per cent jump in January, which was biggest advance since December 2009.

In the 12 months through February, the PPI surged 2.8per cent, the most since October 2018. The PPI increased 1.7per cent year-on-year in January. Last month's increase in the PPI was in line with economists' expectations.

Manufacturing and services industries have been flagging higher production costs as the year-long COVID-19 pandemic gums up the supply chain. Surveys this month showed measures of prices paid by manufacturers and services industries in February racing to levels last seen in 2008.

Inflation is expected to accelerate in the coming months and exceed the Federal Reserve's 2per cent target, a flexible average, by April as declining coronavirus infections and a faster pace of vaccinations allows for greater economic re-engagement.

Part of the anticipated spike in inflation would be the result of price decreases early in the pandemic washing out of the calculations. Many economists, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, do not expect the strength in inflation will persist beyond the so-called base effects.

"Beyond a rise in the metrics this year on base effects and a fuller reopening of the economy that will revive demand, price pressures are unlikely to keep accelerating, given an incomplete recovery in the labor market," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

At least 20.1 million Americans are on unemployment benefits, limiting businesses' ability to ask for higher prices.

U.S. stocks opened lower. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.

FOOD PRICES SURGE

A 6.0per cent jump in the cost of energy goods accounted for more than two-thirds of the broad-based rise in the PPI last month. Energy prices rose 5.1per cent in January.

The cost of services edged up 0.1per cent last month after accelerating 1.3per cent in January, which was biggest increase since December 2009. Goods prices rose 1.4per cent, matching January's gain.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices climbed 0.2per cent. The so-called core PPI accelerated 1.2per cent in January. In the 12 months through February, the core PPI increased 2.2per cent after gaining 2.0per cent in January.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its inflation target. The U.S. central bank has signaled it would tolerate higher prices after inflation persistently undershot its target. The core PCE price index is at 1.5per cent.

The government has provided nearly US$6 trillion in relief since the pandemic started in the United States in March 2020, with President Joe Biden on Thursday signing legislation for his US$1.9 trillion package. That, together with the Fed's monthly bond purchases have raised fears from some quarters of the economy overheating.

The government reported this week that the core CPI barely rose in February after being unchanged for two straight months, which helped to calm inflation worries that were stoked by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.

In February, wholesale food prices jumped 1.3per cent. Core goods prices gained 0.3per cent after increasing 0.8per cent in January. These prices have risen as the dollar has weakened against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners.

Prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing were unchanged after accelerating 1.4per cent in the prior month. Healthcare costs dipped 0.1per cent after surging 1.2per cent in January. Portfolio fees dropped 1.1per cent after soaring 9.4per cent January. Those healthcare and portfolio management costs feed into the core PCE price index.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrea Ricci)