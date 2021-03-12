US producer prices increase solidly in February

U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers.

FILE PHOTO: Workers produce some of the specialized valves at Emerson Electric Co.’s factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Timothy Aeppel
The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5per cent last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That followed a 1.3per cent jump in January, which was biggest advance since December 2009.

In the 12 months through February, the PPI surged 2.8per cent, the most since October 2018. The PPI increased 1.7per cent year-on-year in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.5per cent in February and jumping 2.7per cent year-on-year.

