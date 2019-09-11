US producer prices unexpectedly rise; Fed rate cut still expected

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying producer inflation rebounded, but the data on Wednesday did not change financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week to support a slowing economy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that the U.S. central bank would continue to act "as appropriate" to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track. The Fed lowered borrowing costs in July for the first time since 2008.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged up 0.1per cent last month as a jump in the cost of services offset the largest drop in the price of goods in seven months. The PPI gained 0.2per cent in July.

In the 12 months through August, the PPI advanced 1.8per cent after increasing 1.7per cent in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would be unchanged in August and rise 1.7per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices jumped 0.4per cent last month after dipping 0.1per cent in July, the first decline since October 2015. The so-called core PPI climbed 1.9per cent in the 12 months through August after increasing 1.7per cent in July.

The Fed, which has a 2per cent annual inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.6per cent on a year-on-year basis in July and has undershot its target this year.

U.S. Treasury yields rose and U.S. stock index futures pared gains slightly after the release of the PPI data. The dollar was trading higher against a basket of currencies.

RATE CUT IN THE BAG

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting against the backdrop of simmering trade tensions between the United States and China that have soured business confidence and tipped both U.S. and global manufacturing into recession.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were this month broadened to include an array of consumer goods. There are fears the manufacturing downturn could spill over into the broader economy and derail the economic expansion now in its 11th year. The economy is being supported by robust consumer spending via a strong labor market.

In August, wholesale energy prices fell 2.5per cent after rebounding 2.3per cent in the prior month. They were weighed down by a 6.6per cent drop in gasoline prices, the most since January, which followed a 5.2per cent percent jump in July. Goods prices declined 0.5per cent last month, also the largest drop since January, after rising 0.4per cent in July.

Energy prices accounted for more than 80per cent of the drop in the cost of goods in August. Wholesale food prices fell 0.6per cent in August after gaining 0.2per cent in the prior month. Core goods prices were unchanged last month. They edged up 0.1per cent in July.

The cost of services increased 0.3per cent after decreasing 0.1per cent in July. Services were boosted by a 6.4per cent surge in the cost of guestroom accommodation such as hotels and motels, the largest gain since April 2009.

The cost of healthcare services rose 0.2per cent last month after edging up 0.1per cent in July. Hospital inpatient care prices increased 0.4per cent and the cost of doctor visits shot up 0.5per cent, reversing July's 0.5per cent decrease. But the cost of hospital outpatient care dipped 0.1per cent.

Portfolio management fees increased 0.5per cent after rebounding 0.8per cent in July. Those fees and healthcare costs feed into the core PCE price index.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)