US producer prices unexpectedly rise; Fed rate cut still expected

WASHINGTON: US producer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying producer inflation rebounded, but the data on Wednesday did not change financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week to support a slowing economy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that the US central bank would continue to act "as appropriate" to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track. The Fed lowered borrowing costs in July for the first time since 2008.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged up 0.1 per cent last month as a jump in the cost of services offset the largest drop in the price of goods in seven months. The PPI gained 0.2 per cent in July.

In the 12 months through August, the PPI advanced 1.8 per cent after increasing 1.7 per cent in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would be unchanged in August and rise 1.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices jumped 0.4 per cent last month after dipping 0.1 per cent in July, the first decline since October 2015. The so-called core PPI climbed 1.9 per cent in the 12 months through August after increasing 1.7 per cent in July.

The Fed, which has a 2 per cent annual inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in July and has undershot its target this year.

US Treasury yields rose and US stock index futures pared gains slightly after the release of the PPI data. The dollar was trading higher against a basket of currencies.

RATE CUT IN THE BAG

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the Fed's Sep 17-18 policy meeting against the backdrop of simmering trade tensions between the United States and China that have soured business confidence and tipped both US and global manufacturing into recession.

US tariffs on Chinese goods were this month broadened to include an array of consumer goods. There are fears the manufacturing downturn could spill over into the broader economy and derail the economic expansion now in its 11th year. The economy is being supported by robust consumer spending via a strong labour market.

In August, wholesale energy prices fell 2.5 per cent after rebounding 2.3 per cent in the prior month. They were weighed down by a 6.6 per cent drop in gasoline prices, the most since January, which followed a 5.2 per cent percent jump in July. Goods prices declined 0.5 per cent last month, also the largest drop since January, after rising 0.4 per cent in July.

Energy prices accounted for more than 80 per cent of the drop in the cost of goods in August. Wholesale food prices fell 0.6 per cent in August after gaining 0.2 per cent in the prior month. Core goods prices were unchanged last month. They edged up 0.1 per cent in July.

The cost of services increased 0.3 per cent after decreasing 0.1 per cent in July. Services were boosted by a 6.4 per cent surge in the cost of guestroom accommodation such as hotels and motels, the largest gain since April 2009.

The cost of healthcare services rose 0.2 per cent last month after edging up 0.1 per cent in July. Hospital inpatient care prices increased 0.4 per cent and the cost of doctor visits shot up 0.5 per cent, reversing July's 0.5 per cent decrease. But the cost of hospital outpatient care dipped 0.1 per cent.

Portfolio management fees increased 0.5 per cent after rebounding 0.8 per cent in July. Those fees and healthcare costs feed into the core PCE price index.

