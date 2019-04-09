US proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office on Monday proposed a list of European Union products ranging from large commercial aircraft and parts to dairy products and wine on which to slap tariffs as retaliation for European aircraft subsidies.

USTR published a preliminary list of European Union products to be covered by potential duties in response to EU subsidies to Airbus that the World Trade Organization has found cause "adverse effects" to the United States, the agency said in a statement.

USTR published a preliminary list of European Union products to be covered by potential duties in response to EU subsidies to Airbus that the World Trade Organization has found cause "adverse effects" to the United States, the agency said in a statement.

The agency estimates the harm from those subsidies to be US$11 billion in trade annually, the statement said.

