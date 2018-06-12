US publishes details of ZTE deal, ban not yet lifted

ZTE Corp's settlement with the U.S. Commerce Department was made public on Monday, but the ban on U.S. suppliers doing business with China's phone maker will not be lifted until the company pays US$1 billion and places US$400 million more in escrow in a U.S.-approved bank.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

