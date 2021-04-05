US pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: Yellen

WASHINGTON: The United States is pushing in the G20 for agreement on a global minimum corporate tax to stem the erosion of government revenues, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday (Apr 5).

Just days after President Joe Biden announced plans to raise corporate taxes to finance a massive US$2 trillion infrastructure and jobs programme, Yellen said a collective international effort would end the "race to the bottom" on taxation.

Citing a “thirty-year race to the bottom” in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses, Yellen said the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the G20 to set a minimum.



"Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations," she said.



“Competitiveness is about more than how US-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen said in a virtual speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

“It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods.”

Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent, partially undoing the Trump administration's cut from 35 per cent in its 2017 tax bill. The increase will help pay for the White House's infrastructure proposal.



Separately, a US Treasury official told reporters that it was important to have the world’s major economies on board with a global minimum tax to make it effective.

The official said the United States would use its own tax legislation to prevent companies from shifting profits or residency to tax haven countries and would encourage other major economies to do the same.

