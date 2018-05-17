US re-examining penalties on China's ZTE: White House adviser

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday the United States was taking a second look at penalties imposed on Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp , not waiving the enforcement action altogether.

WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday the United States was taking a second look at penalties imposed on Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp , not waiving the enforcement action altogether.

"This is not a trading issue. We regard it as an enforcement issue," Kudlow told Fox Business Network when asked about the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker. "I don't hear yet discussions of waiving it... but they're going to look at the remedies."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; editing by David Alexander)