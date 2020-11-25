US regulator fines JPMorgan Chase US$250 million for failings in fiduciary business

Business

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on Tuesday fined JPMorgan Chase Bank US$250 million for the bank's failure to "maintain adequate internal controls and internal audit" over its fiduciary business.

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by a JPMorgan Chase bank in Times Square in New York
FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by a JPMorgan Chase bank in Times Square in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The OCC found the bank’s risk management practices were deficient and it lacked sufficient controls to avoid conflicts of interest, the regulator said, adding the bank has since remediated the problem.

(Reporting by Michelle Price)

Source: Reuters

