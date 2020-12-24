US regulator modifies ban to allow Mahindra to seller newer Roxor models in Jeep case

A U.S. regulator ruled on Wednesday that Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's newer design for its Roxor off-road utility vehicle did not infringe upon the intellectual property rights of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Jeep brand, six months after barring the sale of older models.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) said the post-2020 model year Roxor did not violate the "trade dress" of FCA's Jeep Wrangler SUV, accepting an October recommendation of an administrative law judge that design changes made by Mahindra meant an earlier cease-and-desist order should not apply to newer models.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)