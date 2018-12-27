US regulator SEC to operate on partial basis due to federal shutdown

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday that it will partially operate with reduced staff during to the ongoing federal shutdown.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday that it will partially operate with reduced staff during to the ongoing federal shutdown.

The agency will maintain operations for its offices of enforcement and investor complaints. It will also maintain its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system for company disclosures.

"Effective Thursday, Dec. 27 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available," the regulator said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it will maintain essential staff to respond to emergency situations involving market integrity and investor protection, including law enforcement.

