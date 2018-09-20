US regulators order Bank of America to pay US$30 million penalty

U.S. regulators ordered Bank of America on Wednesday to pay a US$30 million civil penalty for what it called attempted manipulation of the swaps and derivatives benchmark.

WASHINGTON: U.S. regulators ordered Bank of America on Wednesday to pay a US$30 million civil penalty for what it called attempted manipulation of the swaps and derivatives benchmark.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a statement that Bank of America from January 2007 through December 2012 made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (USD ISDAFIX), a leading global benchmark.

Advertisement

Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Paul Simao)