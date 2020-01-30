US regulators propose simpler restrictions around bank fund investments

U.S. banks would be able to take large ownership stakes in venture capital funds under proposed rules unveiled Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

WASHINGTON: U.S. banks would be able to take large ownership stakes in venture capital funds under proposed rules unveiled Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

The potential rewrite would ease restrictions aimed at limiting bank exposure to riskier business investments that were originally ordered as part of the "Volcker Rule."

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)