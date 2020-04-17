US rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by Jetblue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95per cent.

The department last week issued final rules setting minimum flights requirements for airlines receiving government assistance allowing airlines to dramatically cut and consolidate but not eliminate service.

Airlines can petition to temporarily eliminate service to airports. The department is reviewing requests from another eight airlines.

