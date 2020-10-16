US retail sales blow past expectations; outlook cloudy

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.

New coronavirus cases are also surging across the country, which could lead to restrictions on businesses like restaurants, gyms and bars, and undercut consumer spending. The economy is already shifting into lower gear. Other data on Friday showed an unexpected drop in production at factories last month.

"Although sales growth is strong, it will slow through the rest of this year and into next year," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "The slowing will be even larger if Congress does not pass another stimulus bill. Unemployment remains pervasive throughout the U.S. economy."

Retail sales jumped 1.9per cent last month as consumers bought motor vehicles and clothing, dined out and splashed out on hobbies. That followed an unrevised 0.6per cent increase in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 0.7per cent in September. Retail sales have bounced back above their February level, with the pandemic boosting demand for goods that complement life at home, including furniture and electronics. Sales rose 5.4per cent on a year-on-year basis in September.

Retail sales account for the goods component of consumer spending, with services such as healthcare, education, travel and hotel accommodation making up the other portion.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, sales increased 1.4per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.3per cent drop in August.

These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have dipped 0.1per cent in August.

Economists have attributed the strength in retail sales to fiscal stimulus, especially a weekly subsidy paid to tens of millions of unemployed Americans. September's robust retail sales reinforced expectations for record consumer spending and economic growth in the third quarter.

Growth estimates for the July-September quarter are as high as a 35.2per cent annualized rate. That would recoup roughly two-thirds of the output lost because of COVID-19. The economy contracted at a 31.4per cent pace in the second quarter, the deepest decline since the government started keeping records in 1947.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve on Friday showed manufacturing production dropped 0.3per cent last month after increasing 1.2per cent in August. Factory production remains 6.4per cent below its pre-pandemic level.

U.S. stocks bounced from three straight days of losses on the retail sales data and Pfizer's announcement that it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November.

BROAD SALES GAINS

Last month, sales at auto dealership surged 3.6per cent after rising 0.7per cent in August. Receipts at restaurants and bars increased 2.1per cent, though the pace slowed from the 4.3per cent gain in August. Receipts at clothing stores jumped 11.0per cent.

Even with September's increases, sales at bars, restaurants and clothing stores remain well below their pre-pandemic levels. Purchases at electronics and appliance stores fell 1.6per cent.

Online and mail-order retail sales rose 0.5per cent. Furniture store sales gained 0.5per cent. Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores rebounded 5.7per cent. These categories notched big year-on-year increases in September, which economists said showed the uneven impact of the recession.

"It's further evidence of how many top earners have managed to dodge the pandemic by working from home, while most lower- paid workers have been forced to choose between jobs putting them at risk, when they can find them, and unemployment," said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

The White House and Congress are struggling to reach a deal on another rescue package for businesses and the unemployed. The government reported on Thursday that new claims for unemployment benefits increased to a two-month high last week.

Last month's jump in retail sales set consumer spending on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter, which will likely ensure that the economy continues to expand, though at a moderate pace. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter have been lashed to as low as a 2.5per cent rate from above a 10per cent pace.

Some economists believe that historic savings could cushion consumer spending in the absence of more financial aid from the government. Others, however, caution that rising COVID-19 infections and job losses could encourage some consumers to hunker down and conserve savings.

A survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment edging up in early October from September. The University of Michigan noted that "slowing employment growth, the resurgence in COVID-19 infections and the absence of additional federal relief payments prompted consumers to become more concerned about the current economic conditions."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci)