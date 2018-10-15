US retail sales rise modestly, consumer spending strong

WASHINGTON: US retail sales barely rose in September as a rebound in motor vehicle purchases was offset by the biggest drop in spending at restaurants and bars in nearly two years.

But other details of the report from the Commerce Department on Monday (Oct 15) were upbeat and suggested that consumer spending ended the third quarter with strong momentum, which should provide a boost to economic growth despite anticipated drags from weak exports and a struggling housing market.

"The net result still appears to be a fairly strong quarter for consumer spending growth," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

Retail sales edged up 0.1 per cent last month after a similar gain in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing 0.6 per cent in September.

Retail sales in September rose 4.7 per cent from a year ago.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales jumped 0.5 per cent last month. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Data for August was revised down to show core retail sales were unchanged instead of the previously reported 0.1 per cent gain. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of US economic activity, is being driven by a robust labour market, with the unemployment rate near a 49-year low of 3.7 per cent.

Tight labour market conditions are gradually pushing up wage growth. Solid consumer spending should help to offset the impact on the economy from a widening trade deficit and persistent weakness in the housing market.

STRONG ECONOMIC GROWTH

Growth estimates for the third quarter are above a 3.0 per cent annualised rate. The economy grew at a 4.2 per cent pace in the second quarter.

Growth prospects for the July-September quarter were bolstered by a second report from the Commerce Department on Monday showing business inventories rose 0.5 per cent in August after increasing 0.7 per cent in July.

Inventory investment is expected to contribute to GDP growth after a liquidation of stocks sliced 1.17 percentage points from output in the April-June quarter.

Strong economic growth likely will keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates in December. The US central bank hiked rates last month for the third time this year. Tightening monetary policy has roiled financial markets in recent days.

US stocks were trading lower on Monday while yields on US Treasuries were higher. The dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies. Last month, auto sales surged 0.8 per cent after declining 0.5 per cent in August. Receipts at clothing stores rebounded 0.5 per cent after tumbling 2.8 per cent in August. Online and mail-order sales soared 1.1 per cent in September after rising 0.5 per cent in the prior month.

Receipts at furniture stores increased 1.1 per cent. Spending at hobby, musical instrument and book stores rose 0.7 per cent last month. There were also increases in sales at electronics and appliances stores.

But Americans cut back on spending at restaurants and bars, with sales dropping 1.8 per cent. That was the biggest decline since December 2016.

While the Commerce Department said it was impossible to determine the impact of Hurricane Florence on the data, disruptions caused by the storm could have hurt sales at restaurants and bars last month.

"Retail sales for food services and drinking places may have been impacted by the hurricane in September, as consumer confidence remained solid during the month, which in our view suggests underlying consumer demand should remain intact," said Ellen Zentner, chief US economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.

Sales at building material stores nudged up 0.1 per cent in September. Receipts at service stations fell 0.8 per cent, likely reflecting a moderation in gasoline prices.

