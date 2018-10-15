US retailer Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears Holdings Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, throwing into doubt the future of the century-old retailer that once dominated U.S. malls but has withered in the age of internet shopping.

FILE PHOTO: A store closing sale sign is posted next to a Sears logo in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sears listed assets in the range of US$1 billion to US$10 billion and liabilities in the range of US$10 billion to US$50 billion, according to a court filing.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

