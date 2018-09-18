US review of CVS deal for Aetna may end soon: source

The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust review of CVS Health Corp's planned purchase of Aetna Inc may conclude soon, a source familiar with the review said on Monday.

That said, arranging divestitures needed to resolve antitrust concerns in the proposed transaction takes time and it is not clear that possible approval will come in September, said the source.

The US$69 billion deal was announced in December.

