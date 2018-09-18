US review of CVS deal for Aetna may end soon: source

The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust review of CVS Health Corp's planned purchase of Aetna Inc may conclude soon, a source familiar with the review said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of CVS and Aetna are displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

That said, arranging divestitures needed to resolve antitrust concerns in the proposed transaction takes time and it is not clear that possible approval will come in September, said the source.

The US$69 billion deal was announced in December.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)

Source: Reuters

