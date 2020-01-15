US's Mnuchin urges Apple, other tech cos to work with law enforcement

Business

Apple Inc and other technology companies must cooperate with U.S. investigators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump lashed out at Apple for refusing to unlock phones in criminal investigations.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a working breakfast at the G7 Summit in Biarritz
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a working breakfast at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS/Files

"It is absolutely critical for our technology companies to cooperate with law enforcement," Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

