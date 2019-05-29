US's Pompeo says Huawei an 'instrument of Chinese government' - FBN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kept up U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Wednesday, saying the Chinese tech giant takes orders from Beijing.

"Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government," Pompeo said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "They're deeply connected. It's something that's hard for Americans to understand."

