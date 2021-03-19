US safety agency reviewing 23 Tesla crashes; three from recent weeks

Business

US safety agency reviewing 23 Tesla crashes; three from recent weeks

The U.S. auto safety agency disclosed on Thursday it has opened 25 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, including three crashes in recent weeks, and 23 remain active.

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign at the carmaker&apos;s branch office in Bern, Switzerland
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed Thursday that it will send a team to investigate a recent crash of a Tesla in the Houston area. Two of the 25 NHTSA investigations have been completed and the results published.

