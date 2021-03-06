US says John McAfee has been indicted for fraud and money laundering conspiracy crimes

John McAfee, the founder of the McAfee antivirus software company, has been indicted in Manhattan federal court on fraud and money laundering conspiracy crimes, stemming from two schemes concerning the fraudulent promotion to investors of cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

Jimmy Gale Watson Jr, an executive adviser of McAfee's so-called cryptocurrency team, has also been charged, and was arrested on Thursday night, the Justice Department said.

McAfee is being detained in Spain on separate criminal charges filed by the Justice Department's tax division, the department said.

Jimmy Gale Watson Jr, an executive adviser of McAfee's so-called cryptocurrency team, has also been charged, and was arrested on Thursday night, the Justice Department said.

McAfee is being detained in Spain on separate criminal charges filed by the Justice Department's tax division, the department said.

