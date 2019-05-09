US says no more sanctions waivers for Iran oil purchases

The United States will not grant any more waivers to any countries that would allow them to buy Iranian oil without facing U.S. sanctions, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday.

Brian Hook, Iran Special Envoy, also said in a briefing the global oil market had already factored in Iranian oil exports falling to zero under the Trump administration's economic pressure campaign against Tehran.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)