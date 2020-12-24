US SEC chief Clayton to exit agency after Dec. 23 - letter

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will leave the agency on Dec. 23, he said in a statement.

Clayton announced his exit Wednesday, and recently sent a letter to President Donald Trump informing him of his planned exit date. Clayton had previously said he would step down from the agency at the end of the year, and the letter did not say who would lead the agency in his absence.

