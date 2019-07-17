US SEC chief says he has not discussed Libra with Facebook

A top U.S. financial market regulator said on Tuesday he has not discussed with Facebook its Libra currency proposal, nearly a month after the social media giant announced the project.

WASHINGTON: A top U.S. financial market regulator said on Tuesday he has not discussed with Facebook its Libra currency proposal, nearly a month after the social media giant announced the project.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton told Reuters that he has not personally discussed the ambitious project with Facebook since it was announced on June 18 but "was interested" in hearing from the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)