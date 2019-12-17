US SEC says has settled corruption charges with former Goldman executive

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said it has agreed to a settlement of alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) with former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Tim Leissner, related to 1Malaysia Development Berhard (1MDB).

The settlement includes a permanent bar from the securities industry, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)