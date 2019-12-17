US SEC says has settled corruption charges with former Goldman executive

Business

US SEC says has settled corruption charges with former Goldman executive

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said it has agreed to a settlement of alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) with former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Tim Leissner, related to 1Malaysia Development Berhard (1MDB).

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The settlement includes a permanent bar from the securities industry, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

