US SEC says Morgan Stanley to pay US$3.5 million fine over misuse of funds

Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a US$3.6 million fine after regulators found it failed to detect or prevent misappropriation of client funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley on a building in San Diego
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Morgan Stanley did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, according to the regulator.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

