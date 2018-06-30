US SEC says Morgan Stanley to pay US$3.5 million fine over misuse of funds

Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a US$3.6 million fine after regulators found it failed to detect or prevent misappropriation of client funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

WASHINGTON: Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a US$3.6 million fine after regulators found it failed to detect or prevent misappropriation of client funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

Morgan Stanley did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, according to the regulator.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)