US SEC says Trump has designated Roisman acting chairman

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has designated Elad Roisman as the acting chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.

The official announcement comes after Republican Commissioner Hester Peirce congratulated Roisman on Twitter for ascending to the top role temporarily.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)