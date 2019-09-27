US SEC sues Mylan for concealing possible loss tied to EpiPen

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued Mylan NV , accusing it of failing to timely disclose a possible loss related to a Department of Justice probe into whether the company overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of the EpiPen Auto-Injector.

FIlE PHOTO: Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

In a complaint filed with the federal court in Washington, D.C., the SEC accused Mylan of misclassifying EpiPen, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions, as a "generic" or "non-innovator" drug.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Fenton)

