US seeks to have cryptocurrency transfers above US$10k reported to IRS: Treasury
REUTERS: The Biden administration's tax enforcement proposal unveiled on Thursday includes a proposed requirement that cryptocurrency transfers over US$10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
"As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than US$10,000 would also be reported on," the Treasury Department said in a report released alongside its wider proposals aimed at improving tax collection.