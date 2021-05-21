US seeks to have cryptocurrency transfers above US$10k reported to IRS - Treasury

The Biden administration's tax enforcement proposal unveiled on Thursday includes a proposed requirement that cryptocurrency transfers over US$10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

REUTERS: The Biden administration's tax enforcement proposal unveiled on Thursday includes a proposed requirement that cryptocurrency transfers over US$10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

"As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than US$10,000 would also be reported on," the Treasury Department said in a report released alongside its wider proposals aimed at improving tax collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)