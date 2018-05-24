US Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger

A U.S. Senate Committee plans to hold a hearing on June 27 on the proposed US$26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp .

The Senate Judiciary Committee's subcommittee that oversees antitrust issues will hold a hearing on the merger, the committee announced. No witnesses have been announced for the hearing, but T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure met with the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month to tout the proposed tie-up and are likely to testify, officials said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)