US Senate panel to vote on China tech bill on Wednesday

Business

A U.S. Senate committee is set to vote Wednesday on a compromise measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

The roughly US$110 bilion measure known as the "Endless Frontier" act is not expected to include legislation to allow automakers to deploy tens of thousands of self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads despite a push by some lawmakers, congressional aides said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

