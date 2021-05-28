US Senate to consider sweeping China tech bill on June 8

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would consider a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8.

The Senate had sought to pass the US$250 billion measure on Thursday but the legislation was delayed by Republicans who said Schumer and his fellow Democrats had not allowed enough time to consider amendments.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)