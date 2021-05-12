US senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

WASHINGTON: A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei with foreign-produced hard disk drives.

Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 US Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified US technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

He said he was engaged "in a fact-finding process ... about whether leading global suppliers of hard disk drives are complying" with the regulation.

