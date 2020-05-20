US Senator Rubio: Consensus seen to give companies more time for PPP loans

There appears to be agreement in Washington to give companies more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, the head of the U.S. Senate's small business committee said on Wednesday.

Senator Marco Rubio, in an interview on Fox News, said he would like to see the current eight-week period that the program gives employers to make payroll extended in a so-called clean bill in Congress.

