US Senator Rubio calls for review of TikTok's merger with Musical.ly

"Today I will be asking CFIUS to review TikTok's acquisition of Musical.ly. Ample & growing evidence exists that TikTok's platform for western markets, including the U.S., are censoring content in line with China's communist government directives," the Republican senator said https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1181907273918099457?ref_src=twsrcper cent5Egoogleper cent7Ctwcampper cent5Eserpper cent7Ctwgrper cent5Etweet in a tweet.

China's Bytedance bought the Musical.ly video app for nearly US$1 billion in December 2017. It later moved users to a revamped version of its homegrown competitor TikTok.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)