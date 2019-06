US senator Sanders accuses Walmart of paying 'starvation wages'

ROGERS, Arkansas: Democratic US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said Walmart Inc should increase wages for its workers and stop fuelling income inequality in the country.

Speaking at Walmart's shareholder meeting on Wednesday, the US senator said: "Despite the incredible wealth of Walmart's owners" the company pays "starvation wages."

He presented a shareholder proposal at the event asking the world's largest retailer to give its hourly employees a seat on its board and pressed the company to raise base wages to US$15 an hour for its hourly workforce.