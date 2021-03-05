US Senators mulling US$30 billion in funding for chip making incentives - congressional source

WASHINGTON: U.S. senators are eyeing US$30 billion in funding for a package of measures aimed at supercharging the U.S. chipmaking industry that was approved last year, a congressional source involved in the effort said on on Thursday.

Lawmakers would seek to bring the package, which would include other elements aimed at countering China and boosting the U.S. tech sector, to a full vote in April, the person said, declining to be named because the legislation has not been finalized.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Franklin Paul)