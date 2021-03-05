US Senators mulling US$30 billion in funding for chip making incentives: congressional source

US Senators mulling US$30 billion in funding for chip making incentives: congressional source

U.S. senators are eyeing US$30 billion in funding for a package of measures aimed at supercharging the U.S. chipmaking industry that was approved last year, a congressional source involved in the effort said on on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden holds a semiconductor chip
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021.

Lawmakers would seek to bring the package, which would include other elements aimed at countering China and boosting the U.S. tech sector, to a full vote in April, the person said, declining to be named because the legislation has not been finalized.

